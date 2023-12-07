How to watch The Game Awards 2023 in Canada

Canadian media personality Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards is an annual event that celebrates the best in video games, esports and gaming culture.

2023’s edition of The Game Awards is scheduled for today, Thursday, December 7th, and marks the awards’ 10th consecutive year for the event. The Game Awards 2023 take place on Tuesday, December 7th, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30pm PT.

If you’re in Canada, there are several ways to watch the show live. Here are some of the options:

Game of the Year nominees

Six games are up for the 2023 Game of the Year award:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The full list of nominees for other categories can be found here.

Image credit: The Game Awards