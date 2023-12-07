Harvest Moon 64, 1080° Snowboarding and Jet Force Gemini are now available on the Switch’s Expansion Pack.

We knew Jet Force Gemini was coming to the Switch Online’s Expansion Pak subscription tier, but the launch of Harvest Moon 64 and 1080° Snowboarding are a bit of a surprise.

All three titles are pretty revered N64 games and are available now. Harvest Moon 64 is often cited as the best game in the long-running farming series that inspired Stardew Valley, and 1080° Snowboarding is one of the best snowboarding titles ever released (it also features a killer soundtrack).

Three classic #Nintendo64 games are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! 🌾 Harvest Moon 64

🏂 1080° Snowboarding

🐜 Jet Force Gemini Which are you playing first? pic.twitter.com/jwinQRcZ9P — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 8, 2023

On the other hand, Jet Force Gemini is a lesser-known third-person action title released late in the Nintendo 64’s life cycle.

Switch Online costs 24.99/year, and Switch Online + Expansion Pack is priced at $63.99.

Image credit: Nintendo (screenshot)