Pokémon Horizons: The Series now has a release date. The post-Ash Ketchum Pokémon series will hit Netflix in the U.S. on February 23rd.

In Canada, we’re looking at a different situation. The series will hit exclusively on Télétoon and Cartoon Network on March 2.

The new series follows the new protagonists Liko and Roy, and their partner Pokémon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.

Image Credit: Pokémon.