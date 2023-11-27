fbpx
PlayStation ‘End of Year’ deals offer up to 75 percent off hundreds of games

Save on 2023 games like Sonic Superstars, the Dead Space remake, Octopath Traveler II, NHL 24 and Hogwarts Legacy

Bradly Shankar
Nov 27, 202312:42 PM EST 0 comments
PlayStation has kicked off an ‘End of Year’ sale offering up to 75 percent off nearly 3,000 games and add-ons.

Some of the highlights include:

The list of End of Year deals can be found here. The promotion runs until December 20th.

Image credit: Sega

