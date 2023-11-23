New on CBC Gem: December 2023

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in December.

Highlights include CBC Original Something Undone, holiday specials for The Great British Baking Show and the drama series Station Eleven starring Vancouver’s Mackenzie Davis.

Read on for the full list:

December 1st

Call the Midwife (Season 12 holiday specials)

Das Boot (Season 4)

The Next Step (Season 5)

Odd Squad (Season 2B)

December 3rd

The Great British Baking Show (Season 13 — Christmas Special)

December 4th

Dog Academy (Season 1B)

December 6th

Christmas Ever After

The Secret World of Incels

Younger (Season 3)

December 7th

Kid Sister (Season 2)

December 13th

The Christmas Setup

Is Anybody Out There?

War and Peace

December 14th

Something Undone [CBC Original]

December 15th

Bardot

December 20th

Station Eleven

December 26th

Best in Miniature (Season 3)

Lion

December 27th

The Great British Baking Show (Season 13: New Year’s Special)

Additionally, CBC teased what’s coming to Gem in January:

Booksmart

Colin From Accounts

D.I. Ray

Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan in Limbo

Summer Love

The full list of what came to CBC Gem in November, including the BlackBerry series, can be found here.

Best in Miniature was produced by marblemedia, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.

Image credit: CBC Gem