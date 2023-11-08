Fizz Mobile introduces 40GB/$40 plans and more

Vidéotron-owned Fizz Mobile is changing its mobile plan pricing, offering more data at cheaper prices.
When you create a new plan, it starts at $10 for the mandatory minimum Quebec coverage. Following that, there are other features you can add to your plan, which you can find below:
- $3 Unlimited text messaging (incoming are always free)
$7 Unlimited minutes
$2 Voicemail (visual voicemail included)
$4 Canada-wide data coverage
$8 Canada + USA data coverage
Further, you can select one of the data allotments:
- 1GB +$3
3GB +$4
5GB +$6
7GB +$7
9GB +$9
12GB +$11
25GB +$13 (previously 20 GB)
40GB +$24 — >+$14 Hot Deal!
50GB +$24 (New)
Call display, call waiting, conference calling, and call forwarding are included in each plan.
Fizz has also unveiled its home internet deals.
- 60Mbps download, 10Mbps upload for $45
- 200Mbps download, 30Mbps upload for $49
- 400Mbps download, 50Mbps upload for $59
Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhoneinCanada