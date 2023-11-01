Meta says it’s looking into Quest 3 controller tracking issues

Meta says it’s investigating reports of controller tracking issues on Quest 3.

On the Meta community forums, user NotDream started a thread explaining how they’ve already started losing controller connectivity on their first day using the headset. According to NotDream, the motion tracking has been “much worse” on Quest 3 than its predecessor. The user specifically noted issues with Gorilla Tag, a game that requires players to chase after one another.

In the same thread, other users also reported issues in similarly fast-paced games and apps, including Beat Saber, Supernatural and Eleven Table Tennis. Many of these titles involve you trying to maintain a rhythm or pace, so it’s easy to see how connectivity issues would prove especially frustrating.

In response to these reports, a moderator said they’d been in touch with Meta Support and that team is now “actively investigating.” It’s unclear when fixes might be rolled out.

The Meta Quest 3 launched last month in Canada and several other countries and is the first consumer headset to offer mixed reality for apps and games like Stranger Things VR. However, reputable tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that there’s been “significantly lower-than-expected demand” for the headset. “My latest survey indicates that Meta has cut its 4Q23 Quest 3 shipment forecast by 5–10%,” wrote Kuo on Medium.

Kuo also said Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which is set to launch in the U.S. in early 2024, is “technically at least two to three years ahead” of the Quest 3. However, it should be noted that Apple’s headset will cost $3,500 USD (about $4,850 CAD), well above the $649 CAD starting price for the Quest 3.

We tried the Meta Quest 3 last month and came away quite impressed, although we haven’t yet gotten our hands on a final retail unit.