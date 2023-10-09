Apple aims to reduce size and weight for ‘Vision Pro 2’ headset

While Apple’s Vision Pro headset has yet to be released, the company is already in the early stages of working on a successor that includes various improvements.



Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is focusing on reducing the size of ‘Vision Pro 2’. Another focal point of development is claimed to be scaling back on the weight of the headset. Plus, those in need of prescription lenses may be in luck as Apple is looking at ways to streamline that process.

Gurman claims that Vision Products Group’s development has moved onto the 2nd-gen headset. As the initial product nears its release in the U.S., eyes are now turned towards the future. Apparently, several options are on the table regarding a new device. This includes a possible low-end, more affordable model and a high-end option. Regardless, Apple wants to ensure the new headset is more lightweight and comfortable.

Early impressions of Vision Pro have been fairly positive. However, users who tested the headset report that it’s heavy. By reducing the device’s footprint and altering some of the components, it’s possible Apple could make the Vision Pro 2 more comfortable. This would be crucial, especially if the tech giant wants to create a future where we all wear the headset for long periods of time.

The Vision Pro also needs to cater to users who wear glasses. The first-gen headset does support prescription lenses, purchasable via Zeiss. These lenses snap on using magnets. Gurman claims that Apple is hoping to alter this process. It’s since proven to be a difficult process, not only producing thousands of different lens combinations, but also maintaining stock ahead of launch. One possible solution is to ship Vision Pro 2 with prescription lenses preinstalled. However, reselling the headset could prove difficult.

Apple supposedly has lots of time to iron out the logistics. The 2nd-Gen Vision Pro is not expected until 2025 at the earliest. The first Vision Pro launches in the U.S. in early 2024 for $3,499 (roughly $4,700 CAD). A Canadian launch is due in late 2024.

Source: Power On Via: MacRumors