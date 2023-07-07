Apple reportedly plans to launch its Vision Pro headset in Canada by the end of 2024

Apple’s Vision Pro virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset will make its way to Canada in late 2024, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Along with Canada, the headset is rumoured to launch in the U.K. in this time frame. Apple has only confirmed that it plans to bring the Vision Pro to the United States in early 2024.

In the same report, Gurman details that the headset’s over-hear strap is still a work in progress. The strap was reportedly introduced after tests revealed people with smaller bodies struggled to wear the headset for more than roughly 30 minutes.

During my time with the Vision Pro, I found that the additional strap helped ensure the headset remained more secure on my head and prevented it from jostling around. I actually don’t think I can imagine wearing the Vision Pro without the additional strap as it would cause it to slide down my face. It’s unclear what Apple plans to change about the head strap or what form it might take with the final version of the headset.

While I was impressed with Apple’s Vision Pro, the headset severely lacks notable apps. With the VR/AR headset being shown off at WWDC, hopefully, we start to see developers doing cool things with the impressive hardware soon.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors