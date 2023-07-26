Apple’s AirPods (3rd-Gen) drop to just $188 today

Apple and Amazon are back once again with a deal worth considering. If you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods, specifically the 3rd-gen model, then this deal offering savings of 22 percent is what you’ve been waiting for.

Apple’s AirPods (3rd-Gen) with MagSafe Charging Case are now $188, representing savings of $51 into your pocket. There’s no word on when this deal will end.

The AirPods (3rd-Gen) released in 2021 and offer an upgrade over the 2019 2nd-Gen version thanks to their more compact design with shorter stems, rounded shape and new charging case.

The (3rd-Gen) Airpods also support Spatial Audio, which provides a surround-sound-like experience with more immersive audio. This feature isn’t available in the (2nd-Gen) AirPods.

