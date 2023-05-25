PlayStation’s handheld might release just in time for the holidays

Sony announced a new handheld device at its 2023 Showcase. Dubbed ‘Project Q,’ all we officially learned about its release is that it will arrive “later this year.” Now, rumours point to a mid-to-late November arrival.

The rumour arose from a tweet by Tom Henderson, a gaming reporter and owner of Insider Gaming. The tweet came after PlayStation’s Showcase, but he was responding to an article written by Insider Gaming in April, when the handheld was still just a rumour

Currently scheduled to release mid-late November 2023. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2023

PlayStation has reportedly been working on a handheld device for some time. Now that it’s been announced and we know for sure that it’s a streaming device, hints that Sony has “aggressive plans” for a cloud gaming initiative are all the more interesting.

