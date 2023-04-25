Razer announces new Roblox-branded keyboard, mouse, and headset

Global gaming peripheral brand Razer is teaming up with the online virtual universe Roblox to release the platform’s first co-branded peripherals.

The two are teaming up to bring Roblox-branded Razer BlackWidow V3, Razer Orochi V2 and Razer Barracuda X. In addition to the Roblox-branded peripherals, the collab also gives Roblox players exclusive in-game items along with their purchases.

Each peripheral in the co-branded collection features Roblox‘s logo and comes with an exclusive virtual item that can be redeemed through a code on Roblox.

The Razer Orochi V2 – Roblox Edition comes with a virtual Razer Cyberpack

The Razer BlackWidow V3 – Roblox Edition comes with a pair of virtual Razer Cyber Wings

The Razer Barracuda X Roblox Edition comes with a virtual Razer Cyber Helmet

The new Roblox-branded Razer peripherals will be available starting April 28th at Razer.com, Razer stores and select retailers.

The Razer Orochi V2 – Roblox Edition costs $124.99 CAD.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 – Roblox Edition costs $249.99 CAD.

Razer Barracuda X – Roblox Edition costs $179.99 CAD.

Image credit: Razer