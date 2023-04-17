Microsoft continuing its ad attack on Windows 11

Despite the last Windows update adding unwelcome advertisements under the Windows icon in OneDrive’s cloud backups for some users, the company will be adding more ads to its free services when users go to sign out.

In a blog post from the company, it was revealed that its in-OS advertising plan known as “badging” was introduced to help users recognize the benefits of signing up for a Microsoft account, OneDrive and other security systems. The notices appear for local user accounts as messages above the sign-out button within the Start menu.

The new beta mode, going out to Insider users for now, also includes a new gallery mode for File Explorer, so it’s not all bad news.

One of the ads mentions the slim 5GB of cloud storage offered for free on OneDrive when signing up. The previous version of the OneDrive ad saw an alarming “backup your files” text, which has since been replaced with an “access your files from everywhere” message instead.

As you can imagine, users we’re not thrilled at the prospect of being greeted with more advertisements within their operating systems. Microsoft tried to soften the blow by claiming that the company was taking feedback for the ads. Microsoft has been trying out different advertising schemes in its start menu since late last year.

Although users can currently disable these ads by going through Window’s settings, Microsoft has not yet made it clear if the new “sign out” ads will have this option.

The full list of upcoming changes can be found on Microsoft’s official preview.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft Via: Gizmodo