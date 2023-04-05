Bill Gates thinks pausing AI development isn’t a viable option

A recent open letter penned by Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and several other notable AI researchers addressed AI labs globally, attempting to pause Giant AI experiments, quoting profound risks to society and humanity.

Bill Gates, however, wasn’t on the list of signatories, and now he’s speaking out against those trying to pause AI development.

As reported by Reuters, Gates believes that pausing the development of AI won’t “solve the challenges” that lie ahead, and pausing development on a global scale will be difficult. Instead, we should focus on how to best use the developments in AI. “I don’t think asking one particular group to pause solves the challenges,” said Gates. “Clearly there’s huge benefits to these things… what we need to do is identify the tricky areas.”

Gates, who is now a full-time philanthropist with his ex-wife Melinda Gates, has been a vocal supporter of AI and its potential to solve some of the world’s biggest problems. In a blog post dated March 21, a day before the open letter, he wrote that AI could help reduce inequalities in health, education and agriculture. He also alluded to AI being as revolutionary as the internet in the 1990s.

Gates said he was optimistic about the future of AI and that he believed humans could control it. He said he did not think AI would make itself smarter without human input, as some have feared.

Gates’ Microsoft has also long been a supporter of OpenAI, and its investment is a clear indication that he believes in the importance of AI in the future of technology.

Source: Reuters