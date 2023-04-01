Telecom news roundup: Ottawa finalizes Rogers’ Shaw takeover [Mar. 25-31]

Nearly two years after plans were first announced, Rogers has received approval to acquire Shaw in a $26-billion deal.

Business

SaskTel releases plans to invest $413 million in various projects, including expanding its 5G and infiNET services in Saskatchewan, in 2023 and 2024.

Eastlink will soon launch mobile services to the New Brunswick municipality of Bathurst.

A report from Canada’s auditor general reveals Canada is failing to connect rural and remote communities with access to internet services.

Rogers rolls out a new spam call detection tool for its customers. Users of the flanker brand Fido also have access to the tool.

Toronto commuters have faced ongoing violence while utilizing the TTC, adding to the need for reliable carrier coverage on subways.

The topic has been picked up in Toronto’s mayoral race, with candidate Ana Bailão promising to bring cell services to underground TTC riders if elected.

Minister François-Philippe Champagne has approved Rogers’ $26-billion merger with Shaw by giving Vidéotron’s plans to acquire Freedom Mobile a green light. The decision has been met with outcry from various organizations.

Government

The recently revealed federal budget shows Canada might follow the EU for rules around standardized chargers.

Deals

Lucky Mobile is offering customers one month of free service if they buy online or at select retail stores. The offer expires on April 3rd. Details are available here.

Chatr is also offering customers one month of free service, along with 4GBs of bonus data, for a limited time.