TTC violence highlights the need for reliable subway carrier coverage

Violence on the TTC (Toronto Transit Commission) has experienced a notable uptick in recent months. Since 2019, violent incidents against TTC riders have increased by nearly 60 percent, according to a recent report from the TTC’s CEO Rick Leary.

The question many are posing now is why the big three Canadian telecommunication providers don’t offer reliable cell service on the subway for emergency situations (via The Toronto Star).

This comes soon after a 16-year-old was killed in a reportedly unprovoked stabbing on Saturday, March 25th, becoming the fourth person to be killed on the TTC since last April.

Many Torontonians have grown increasingly wary when travelling on the TTC, especially those that rely on public transport to get around the city.

It’s worth noting that if you’re a Freedom Mobile customer, you already have service on the TTC thanks to an agreement the carrier signed with BAI Communications back in 2017, which has built and exclusively owned the service’s infrastructure for 20 years. However, if you use Rogers, Bell or Telus, you won’t have service while underground. Why the three carrier giants haven’t signed an agreement to use BAI’s network is unclear.

The TTC has increased police presence and outreach workers to combat violence on the transit system, but some Toronto city councillors see adding cellphone service as an obvious part of the public safety solution.

For an in-depth look into the need for reliable cell coverage in the TTC, check out The Toronto Star‘s report.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Toronto Star