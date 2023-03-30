Twitter rolls out three new tiers for API access

Twitter has announced new details to access its API, and it’s leading to headaches for some.

As a recap, the company pulled the once-free Application Programming Interface (API), which lets third parties use public data from Twitter, on February 2nd.

The re-vamped version offers developers three tiers.

Free allows for write-only use cases with 1,500 tweets a month at no cost. Basic has 3,000 monthly tweets at the user level or 50,000 tweets on the app at $100 USD/month (about $135 CAD).

We are also launching a new Basic (v2) access for hobbyists with 10,000 GET/month and 50,000 POST/month, 2 app IDs, and Login with Twitter for $100/month. Subscribe now: https://t.co/AQci4FeIWf — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) March 29, 2023

Enterprise offers “managed services, complete streams, and access that meets your specific needs,” the Twitter Dev account announced without specifying a price. However, some sources say it could cost upwards of $42,000 a month USD (nearly $57,000 CAD).

As The Verge reports, the new tiers mean some developers will have to end their projects. Luca Hammer, the developer behind Accountanlaysis, a tool that lets users evaluate Twitter accounts, said he would shut down his operations.

Twitter will shut down older tier versions “over the next 30 days.”

Source: Twitter Via: The Verge