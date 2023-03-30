T2 wants to let you keep your legacy Twitter status

A new Twitter alternative wants to allow legacy verified Twitter users to keep their checkmarks.

T2 is a “straightforward copy” of Twitter, according to co-founder Gabor Cselle, a former Twitter employee.

The invite-only service is currently offering a feature that will essentially allow users who earned a blue checkmark on Twitter before Elon Musk took over the keep the verification status on T2.

As Engadget reports, T2’s goal is to recreate the “public square” that folded once Musk became CEO.

“We believe in the basics: offering simple tools and creating space for human conversation,” the company states on its website. “From day one, our platform has been built on the belief that trust and safety must be integral, and that a positive user experience is paramount.”

Given only those invited can currently use T2, Engadget reports the verification feature will work for those on T2’s waitlist. Anyone planning on making the move should do so quickly, as Musk said he’d pull legacy verifications on April 1st.

Image credit: T2

Source: T2 Via: Engadget