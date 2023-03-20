Amazon to lay off another 9,000 employees

Amazon is reducing its staff by 9,000 over the coming weeks, eliminating positions in AWS, PXT, Advertising and Twitch.

CEO, Andy Jassy, said economic uncertainty played a role in the decision.

“The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole,” Jassy wrote in a memo posted on Amazon’s website.

The company previously laid off 18,000 employees in January. Jassy said the 9,000 layoffs weren’t announced alongside the last because some teams were not done analyzing their plans for the future.

More layoffs are possible, and some teams are still finalizing their decisions, the memo notes.

“Being leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole–I believe the result of this year’s planning cycle is a plan that accomplishes this objective,” Jassy wrote.

Source: Amazon