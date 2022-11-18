Amazon will continue laying off employees into the new year

Amazon will eliminate more roles in the new year, the company’s CEO told employees.

The company hasn’t finalized how many employees the layoffs will impact and what departments they come from, Andy Jassy said in a November 17th memo posted on the company’s website.

Layoffs in the devices and books departments have already occurred, with Canadians being among those impacted. The company confirms that future layoffs will impact its Stores and People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organizations.

“This year’s review is more difficult due to the fact that the economy remains in a challenging spot and we’ve hired rapidly the last several years,” Jassy said.

Reports indicated the job cuts could impact as many as 10,000 employees.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Amazon