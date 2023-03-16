Cogeco to bring high-speed internet to Campbellville, Ontario with federal-provincial funding

The governments of Canada and Ontario have awarded Cogeco Connexion with $2.4 million to bring high-speed internet access to Campbellville, Ontario.

The funding will benefit 299 homes. The two governments recently made several similar announcements, including awarding Bell a $13 million contract.

“We all know that internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age–it’s a necessity,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said.

“Having fast, reliable internet helps rural Canadians by levelling the playing field to access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones.

The funding for the announcements comes from a $1.2 billion commitment the two governments made in July 2021.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada