Tarform unveils official renders of jet ski EV concept dubbed ‘Raye’

Electric vehicles (EVs) are quickly gaining popularity and becoming more common on the roads, but New York-based EV company Taraform has its eyes now set on the water. The company has revealed official renders of a EV watercraft called the ‘Taraform Raye.’

The Raye is a concept being tooled around Taraform and is inspired by the manta ray. Taraform clearly has a fondness for the creature as the Raye not only draws its name from the ocean dweller, the EV watercraft has a unique design that draws from the curves and form of the manta ray. Taraform claims that the Raye will be made using recycled carbon fibre or its proprietary plant-based composite.

“The Tarform Raye is an electric jet ski that combines biomorphic design, plant-based materials, and modular technology,” Taraform states on its website. It goes on to claim that the vehicle may be able to achieve a top speed of 80km/h (roughly 50mp/h). The Raye is said to come in two different power and range configurations. Power output is estimated to be from 70 to 120hp. Two battery options are also on the table, providing one or two hours of run time.

However, Taraform has yet to build the Raye as of yet. Currently, the vehicle is still in a conceptual state. Even the design and visual aesthetic are subject to change. At the time of writing, Taraform aims to target a starting price of $68,000 USD (around $93,401 CAD). With this in mind, many of the other specs are under wraps as Taraform seeks to begin the development of the watercraft.

In 2022, Taraform started fulfilling orders for its futuristic-looking EV Luna bike. Much like the Raye, Taraform created a line of Luna bikes that balance elegant design with comfort. The Luna’s fulfillment came after four years of showing off the conceptual designs of the vehicle. Perhaps this is an indication of the Raye’s development timeline? It’s possible that by 2027 we’ll see Raye skimming across the water.

This year, Taiga launches its first electric watercraft, the Orca, which is showed off at the Toronto International Boat Show this year. Comparatively, the Orca can reach up to 104km/h (around 64mp/h) and can produce up to 120kW.

Taraform states that no launch date for production has been set for the Raye.

Image credit: Taraform

Via: Electrek