Where to stream the John Wick movies in Canada before Chapter 4

After nearly four years, John Wick is back.

The iconic cinematic assassin, played by beloved Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, faces his deadliest challenge yet in John Wick: Chapter 4. With an ever-growing bounty on his head, Wick must fight to survive while embarking on a global journey to take down the High Table.

Chapter 4 was directed by Chad Stahelski (who helmed every movie in the series) and features returning stars Ian McShane (Winston), Laurence Fishburne (The Bowery King) and Lance Reddick (Charon). Joining the cast, meanwhile, are Hong Kong legend Donnie Yen (Ip Man), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai), Bill Skarsgård (It series), and Reeves’ fellow Torontonian, Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), among others.

Of course, it’s been a few years since John Wick: Chapter 3, so if you wanted to refresh yourself on the story beforehand — or simply watch Reeves kill hundreds of people in gloriously stylish action — you still have time.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to stream the trio of John Wick movies:

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens exclusively in theatres on March 24th.

Image credit: Lionsgate