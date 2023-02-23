Where to stream every Rocky movie in Canada before Creed III

Can you believe that Rocky is nearly 50 years old?

Since 1976, the iconic Sylvester Stallone series about an underdog boxer in Philadelphia has been going strong across eight movies. A ninth, Creed III, is set to release on March 3rd, although it will be the first without Stallone’s Rocky Balboa.

Naturally, a new movie in such a storied franchise might have you wanting to revisit the classics. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up where Canadians can stream the entire Rocky series — the six Stallone-led films and the two Michael B. Jordan-led entries.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $99/year and includes Prime Video, while a Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month.

It’s worth noting that Rocky IV, one of the series’ less popular entries, received a Director’s Cut from Stallone that made more well-received changes. This version of the movie, titled Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago, isn’t on any subscription video on demand (SVOD) services like Crave, but you can rent it on PVOD platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

Creed III, meanwhile, is notable for being the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who also stars as Adonis Creed, son of Rocky’s late friend Apollo (Carl Weathers). Creed III also features the return of Tessa Thompson as Adonis’ partner, Bianca, and series newcomer Jonathan Majors as Adonis’ old friend with a score to settle, Damian Anderson.

Image credit: MGM