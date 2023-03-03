Check out this teaser for the upcoming animated Pokémon series

The Official Pokémon YouTube channel has shown off the first teaser for its upcoming Pokémon show.

This series will star new protagonists, Liko and Roy, as they embark on a new journey. It looks like Professor Friede and his Captain Pikachu might join them.

From the trailer, it looks like Liko has a weird pendant, and Roy has an even weirder Poké Ball.

There will be an hour-long special on April 14th in Japan, but it’s unclear when we’ll get dubbed or even subbed episodes. According to my knowledge of anime, it typically doesn’t take too long to get a show subbed but dubbed can take quite a bit.

It’s also unclear which service will pick up the anime, Crunchyroll, Crave, or Netflix; it’s currently a mystery.

The new animated Pokémon series will replace the original series that starred Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. That series ran from 1997 to 2023 and is what Pokémon is to many millennials. This new series has a lot to live up to.