Union representing Telus workers seeking vote to strike

Telus employees part of the United Steelworkers, Local 1944 union, will soon vote on possible strike action.

“Despite repeated attempts, Telus has persistently declined to resume negotiations, leaving us with no alternative but to take decisive action,” an update on the union’s website states.

The union says they have been bargaining with the company to create local jobs and provide fair wages for months but have yet to seek a resolution.

Earlier this year, union members participated in a solidarity rally at the Telus Mobility building in Burnaby, B.C. Similar rallies took place across the country.

“Thanks to your unwavering support, our union is now stronger and more cohesive than it has ever been,” the update reads. “The number of members rising up to take action for themselves and their coworkers continues to grow day over day, week over week. As we’ve demonstrated, we are unstoppable and relentless.”

Union members across the country will cast their votes over Zoom.

Source: USW Local 1944