Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumoured to feature larger external display than predecessor

The handset's external display will reportedly be larger than the one on the Oppo Find N2

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 21, 20234:57 PM EST
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumoured to feature a drastic update this year. The handset will reportedly include an external screen that’s larger than the one on the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

This report comes from the well-known leaker Ice Universe and indicates that the external display on the Flip 5 will at least measure in at 3.26 inches. That’s double the size of what’s available on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. 

It’s unclear if the display will be vertical like the OPPO Find N2 or continue on the horizontal track like the Z Flip 4.

With a larger display area, it’s possible that the external screen will offer more functionalities than what was previously available with the Flip 4.

Hopefully, Samsung adds Snake to the smartphone’s cover screen.

Source: @IceUniverse

