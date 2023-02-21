How to sign up for Netflix account sharing in Canada

Netflix is finally cracking down on password sharing in Canada.

As of February 22nd, all users must have a designated “primary location” for where they’ll stream. This is tracked by your home Wi-Fi network. Connecting to this Wi-Fi network at least once per month will allow you to keep using Netflix on mobile devices should you plan to travel for a few weeks. However, anyone else who tries to stream outside of that primary location “may be blocked from watching Netflix.”

Therefore, the only way to share Netflix with another household is to pay up. In Canada, this costs $7.99/month per person (“extra member”). Netflix Premium subscribers ($20.99/month) can purchase up to two extra members, while Standard subscribers ($16.49/month) may buy one extra member. Basic ($9.99/month) and Basic with Ads ($5.99/month) subscribers cannot purchase extra members. Extra members will have their own account and password, but their membership will be paid for by you.

On a web browser, Premium and Standard subscribers can visit the ‘Buy an extra member slot‘ section under your ‘Account’ once you’re signed in. From here, you’ll have to confirm your new monthly Netflix cost and billing date.

Once that’s done, set up your extra member by entering their name, email address and your name. This information will be used to send your extra member an invitation to be added to your account. If they already have a profile under your account, you can choose to them transfer it once they receive the invitation or let them create a new profile entirely. Profile transfers will allow them to keep their viewing history, ‘My List,’ personalized recommendations and more.

You can also buy an extra member from your TV. If you log in and see a message that says, “To keep sharing with someone who doesn’t live with you, please add an extra member,” click ‘Learn more.’ From there, select ‘Start Extra Member’ and confirm the new monthly payment amount and billing date. Next, select ‘Next’ to enter the phone number of the extra member, who will receive a text message containing their invitation link.

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing because it says more than 100 million additional households are sharing accounts, thus “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

Naturally, many people have expressed their displeasure with this move, especially after Netflix had previously promoted password sharing as a positive thing. In January, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters acknowledged that this “will not be a universally popular move” and the company will “see a bit of a cancel reaction to that.”

It remains to be seen to what extent that will occur, but in Ontario, at least, a recent survey found that 60 percent of respondents will cancel Netflix due to this crackdown.

Are you willing to pay the sharing fee or will you just cancel Netflix? Let us know in the comments.