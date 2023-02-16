Tesla reportedly fires Buffalo Gigafactory workers after employees launch union efforts

A complaint filed by the Workers United union accuses Tesla of firing employees at the Buffalo, New York facility after they announced their plans to unionize.

As reported by Bloomberg, the complaint alleges the move is “in retaliation for union activity and to discourage union activity.” More than 30 employees have been fired, one of which was part of the union organizing committee.

The group has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. In the U.S., it’s illegal to fire employees because they’re forming a union.

“We’re angry. But this won’t slow us down or stop us,” Tesla Workers United tweeted.

We’re angry. But this won’t slow us down or stop us. They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede. These firings are the exact reason why we need a union @tesla. We believe we can do this, but more importantly we believe we WILL do this.

🦬✊🏻✊🏼✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽🦬 — TeslaWorkersUnited (@united_tesla) February 16, 2023

Buffalo’s Gigafactory 2 houses more than 800 analysts that train software for Tesla’s Autopilot. Employees have complained about high targets (which have stopped some from using the bathroom) and are seeking improved job security and pay, Bloomberg reports.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: Bloomberg