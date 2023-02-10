Telus donated $125 million in 2022

Telus makes annual donations to various organizations, but it says its 2022 donations supporting youth and communities are the highest it’s given in one year.

The telecom company donated $125 million and 1.44 million volunteer hours in 2022, according to a recent press release. The financial amount represents five percent of its pre-tax profits.

“Our Telus team is deeply committed to driving positive social change in the global communities where we operate and making the future friendly for people around the world,” Darren Entwistle, the company’s CEO, said.

As part of its donations in the last year, the company contributed $6.6 million in humanitarian and emergency relief worldwide, addressing the conflict in Ukraine, flooding in Pakistan, and Hurricane Fiona, among other issues.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus