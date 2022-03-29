Telus, Koodo extend suspension of long-distance fees for calls to Ukraine

Telus and its flanker brand Koodo both announced via Twitter that they would extend waiving long-distance charges for calls and texts made from Canada to Ukraine.

The extension will run until May 31st, 2022, according to the tweets. Both statements note the providers are extending support “to keep you connected with your friends and family in Ukraine.”

Several Canadian carriers and providers announced suspensions of long-distance and texting charges for Canadians contacting Ukraine back in February. Several said they would waive charges until mid- or late-March, so this likely marks the beginning of extension announcements from carriers.

Earlier in March, Telus announced it would donate $2 million through the Telus Friendly Future Foundation to Canadian charities assisting families impacted by the conflict.

Additionally, Telus’ tweet links to a webpage detailing the company’s various support efforts for Ukraine. You can find that page here.