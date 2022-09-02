Canadian telecom companies address catastrophic flooding in Pakistan

Toronto-based telecom giant Rogers is donating $50,000 to help the Canadian Red Cross’s Pakistan Floods Appeal.

The country is currently in the midst of a climate disaster and is facing severe flooding. A third of the country is currently underwater, and more than a thousand people, including hundreds of children, have died.

Rogers says it’s also waving fees tied to long-distance calls, SMS charges, and roaming for those in the country to help Canadians stay connected with their loved ones.

The long-distance charges apply to mobile, business, and home phone calls for Rogers, Fido and Chatr customers. The temporary measure will expire on September 30th.

Shaw is taking part in similar measures, donating $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Pakistan Floods Appeal and waiving fees until September 3oth.

Telus is also taking similar actions, donating $50,000 to the charity. The company is waiving roaming charges for calls, texts and data for customers currently in Pakistan, as well as charges for long-distance calls and messages Canadians are making to their loved ones.

(1/2) To assist Canadians concerned about their loved ones in #Pakistan, effective immediately, we will be waiving fees for long-distance calls and SMS messages to Pakistan, and roaming charges for Members in the country. #Pakistan needs our help more than ever right now. — Virgin Plus (@VirginPlus) September 2, 2022

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus is waiving fees for long-distance calls, SMS messages, and roaming. It’s not clear when Virgin’s temporary measure will expire.

Freedom Mobile is waiving international long-distance and SMS fees for its customers until September 30th

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers