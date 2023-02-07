Xbox unveils ‘Stellar Shift Special Edition’ wireless controller

Xbox has revealed its latest special edition controller, the space-themed ‘Stellar Shift.’

The gamepad sports a distinct blue-purple aesthetic and unique swirl grips on the rear.

It also comes with an exclusive dynamic background for your Xbox:

Otherwise, it’s the same as the standard Xbox Wireless Controller in terms of form factor and layout. Like those other gamepads, it’s also compatible with Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices.

The Xbox Wireless Controller — Stellar Shift Edition can be ordered from the Microsoft Store for $79.99 CAD. For context, the standard Xbox Wireless Controller is priced at $74.99.

The Stellar Shift follows the introduction of the silver-gold Lunar Shift gamepad last year. Custom Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers also launched in late 2023.

Source: Xbox