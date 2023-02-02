TikTok to begin testing feature to reset ‘For You’ page

TikTok’s ‘For You’ page never ceases to present eerily-appropriate videos all thanks to its algorithm. However, there may soon be a way for users to reset the machine and start fresh.

Apparently, a new feature is in the works dubbed ‘Refresh.’ A TikTok spokesperson confirmed the feature is being tested. Once enabled, it may offer a way for users to clean the slate. Currently, TikTok attempts to cater videos to you all based on how you use the app. Whether it’s search terms, videos watched, or pages you’ve visited, it’s all used to curate your For You page.

TikTok hopes to provide a way for users to reset the videos that are served. Perhaps the assortment of videos simply isn’t entertaining anymore. Or maybe your For You page has crossed over into content that isn’t relevant. Either way, an answer may be on the horizon.

It’s said that the testing phase will begin in the next few days. However, once it has begun, only a small selection of users will have access to the Refresh feature.

TikTok’s algorithm has always been under the microscope of regulators and government officials. In Canada, and to a much larger extent in the U.S., concerns over how the Chinese-owned app secures user data are constantly a topic of conversation.

Last month, TikTok employees admitted that the algorithm is built to decide what does viral. This is on top of TikTok staff and parent company ByteDance also playing a part in an internal practice known as “heating.” Naturally, this has led to quite a conversation on the validity of TikTok’s For You feed and whether videos are organically fed to users.

Late last year, TikTok did roll out a feature to enable users to soon see why videos end up on their For You page. When clicking the ‘Share’ button, users can now see a ‘Why this video’ option, which reveals why the video came across their page. The company claims this option is due to the company’s desire to be more transparent.

Via: The Verge