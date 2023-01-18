fbpx
News

Netflix offers first looks at 2023 slate, including new David Fincher and Zack Snyder movies

Fincher's The Killer and Snyder's Rebel Moon are coming to the streamer at the end of this year

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jan 18, 202312:09 PM EST
1 comment
Rebel Moon Sofia Boutella

Netflix has released a new sizzle reel containing first looks at a variety of its big 2023 original movies.

Some of the most notable titles include the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery 2 (March 31st), the Chris Hemsworth-led action flick Extraction 2 (June 16th), the David Fincher thriller The Killer (November 10th) and Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon (December 22nd).

See below for the full video:

It’s become customary for Netflix to share these film previews early in the year, but this one takes on added significance amid a slump in business for the streamer. In the past year, the company reported multiple quarterly losses and cancelled a slew of shows, which hasn’t exactly instilled consumers with optimism.

To help recoup costs, the streamer also launched a low-cost ad-supported tier in November while preparing a password sharing paywall for early this year. The latter move has been met with significant criticism, especially when it had previously made tweets like “love is sharing a password.” A specific rollout date for the password sharing paywall has not yet been confirmed.

Image credit: Zack Snyder

Comments