Netflix sizzle reel teases 2022 film slate with Knives Out 2, The Gray Man and more

Netflix has released a three-minute video offering the first looks at its 2022 film slate.

Altogether, the streamer is set to premiere 86 original movies this year, with at least one dropping every week. These include:

The Adam Project (directed by Montreal’s Shawn Levy) — a family sci-fi adventure starring Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo

Enola Holmes 2 (directed by Harry Bradbeer) — a mystery starring Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill

The Gray Man (directed by Avengers: Endgame’s The Russo Brothers) — an action-thriller starring London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Hustle (directed by Jeremiah Zagar) — a sports-comedy starring Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah

Knives Out 2 (directed by Rian Johnson) — a new murder mystery starring Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc

Spiderhead (directed by Joseph Kosinski) — a sci-fi action movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett

You can check out the full video below:

Release dates for individual titles weren’t mentioned in the video, although Knives Out 2 — arguably Netflix’s most anticipated 2022 film — is expected to drop in the fourth quarter. The Adam Project has also been confirmed to premiere in March.

Netflix reached nearly 222 million total paid subscribers globally in January, slightly below its projections. The company’s stock has also been down, leading co-CEO Reed Hastings to buy $20 million additional Netflix shares last month. It remains to be seen how this film slate might help drive growth.

Source: Netflix