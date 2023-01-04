Withings wants to analyze your pee with its latest health gadget

People interested in keeping track of what’s going on with their urine will probably be interested in the new gadget health device Withings debuted at CES 2023.

The U-Scan is a circular device that people can attach to their toilet bowls to collect and analyze urine. The results are shared through the company’s Health Mate app.

Withings calls the U-Scan a “miniaturized health lab” that assesses the more than 3000 metabolites located in urine. “It gives an immediate snapshot of the body’s balance and is integral in monitoring and detecting a large variety of health information,” the company said in a press release.

The U-Scan features a changeable analysis cartridge to analyze biomarkers. It’s rechargeable and distinguishes between urine and other liquids. Multiple people can use the device, as the U-Scan can differentiate users with low-energy radar sensors.

The device will allow customers to complete a test that’s usually only done once a year with test strips and cups from the privacy of their own bathroom.

“The ability of U-Scan to perform daily urine analysis from the home will allow Withings to take its mission to help consumers fully utilize urine data to an entirely new level,” Mathieu Letombe, Withings CEO, said.

The device will roll out to the European market first in the second quarter of 2023. A kit, including one U-Scan reader and one cartridge that’s good for three months of tests, will cost €499.95 Euros (roughly $715 CAD). While developed in the U.S., it has yet to receive FDA clearance and isn’t available for sale in the country.

It’s unclear if the U-Scan will release in Canada.

Image credit: Withings

Source: Withings