Second-gen AirPods Pro are $51 off at Visions

Apple’s September 2022-released AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) are currently on discount at Visions Electronics, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Canucks640.’

Regularly available for $329, the Pro AirPods are currently listed for $278, marking a 16 percent/$51 off.

The new AirPods Pro feature upgraded sound quality over its first-gen predecessors, better battery life (6 hours), on-AirPod volume controls and an upgraded charging case that offers a built-in speaker and more precise ‘Findy My’ functionality.

Learn more about the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro here.

Image credit: Visions Electronics

Source: RedFlagDeals user ‘Canucks640‘