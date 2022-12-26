The OnePlus 11 to launch in China on January 4

The OnePlus 11 is launching around the world on February 7th, but the smartphone will make its first appearance in China on January 4th. The company announced this on the Chinese social media site, Weibo.

With the help of Google Translate, you can see that the handset will come in two colours called ‘Momentary Blue,’ and ‘Endless Black.’ Oddly, the images on the site show the handset in a green colour, so perhaps there’s an issue with the translation, or that there might be a third colourway.

The company also announced the phone’s specs, indicating that it sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and more. The handset will come with OnePlus’ ColorOS 13 and Android 13 and sports three cameras.

The handset is also supposed to get unveiled with the Buds Pro 2 true wireless earbuds. We expect to learn more about the handset on January 4th, such as battery and camera details.

Source: Weibo, Via: Engadget

Image Credit: Weibo