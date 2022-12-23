Tesla offering $5,000 discount on select Canadian deliveries

Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla is offering customers getting a new Model 3 or Model Y delivered $5,000 in credit.

According to the company’s website, the offer began on December 21st and expires on the 31st. The credit is in additon to a subsequent offer of 10,000 kilometers of free Supercharging.

The Supercharging offer also applies to Model S and Model X vehicles, but the $5,000 credit does not.

Available inventory that applies to both discounts is available here.

Current and new Tesla owners are now also able to access the vehicle’s new holiday update. Featuring Steam gaming support, users can play games through a Bluetooth controller or mouse and keyboard.

Source: Tesla Via: Electrek