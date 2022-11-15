Google discounts Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a by up to $300

If you’re looking for a new phone this holiday season, it’s hard to turn away from this Pixel discount Google is offering.

The Pixel 7 has been knocked down to $649, which is $150 off its starting price, and the Pixel 7 Pro is $300 less than it was before, making it $879. The Pixel 6a, which released during the summer of 2022, is down to $499.

You can buy the phones from Google here.

We strongly recommend all three of these devices with some caveats, so make sure to read our reviews below to find out which one works the best for you.

While this is the cleanest deal, many Canadian carriers appear to have reduced the cost of the phone and leading up to Black Friday, Best Buy is offering gift cards to temp people towards Pixel devices.

Source: Google Via: RedFlagDeals