Prime Minister adds $475 million to the Universal Broadband Fund

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has added $475 million to the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

The fund pays for high-speed internet projects in Canada and has paid to connect 900,000 homes so far. The top-up will connect a further 60,000 rural homes under the federal government’s plan to connect 98 percent of Canadians with high-speed internet by 2026.

The government’s current focus is on New Brunswick through a new $17.6 million investment benefiting 27,000 homes. The government also allocated $55 million in federal funding for high-speed internet access to the province earlier this year.

“Every Canadian, wherever they are in the country, deserves good, reliable high-speed internet,” Trudeau said. “We will continue to improve and expand high-speed internet access in every community across the country.”

At this time, 93.5 percent of homes have access to high-speed internet, compared to 79 percent in 2014. The UBF has invested $3.2 billion so far.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Prime Minister’s Office