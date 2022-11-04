Amazon slashes Fire TV Sticks devices by up to 50 percent

Amazon is continuing the love and is discounting even more products. This time around it’s the e-commerce giant’s popular Fire TV Sticks with various models on sale by up to 50 percent off.
Check the deals out below:
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $34.99 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 (save $30)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $34.99 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $34.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $59.99 (save $15)
Source: Amazon Canada