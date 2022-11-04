Yet-to-release Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC port already on sale

Global digital marketplace CDKeys is offering both of Marvel’s new Spider-Man PC titles on sale.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered‘s PC port, alongside the yet-to-be-released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC port, are both currently on sale at CDKeys, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘blackstealth92.’

Considering that Miles Morales hasn’t even released yet, picking it up for a discounted price is a solid deal. The title launches on November 18th.

Regularly, pre-ordering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on Steam would cost you $59.99. With the CDKeys promotion, you pay only $49.49 for the unreleased PC port.

Similarly, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered costs $69.99 on Steam. With CDKeys’ promotion, you pay only $45.49 for the recently released PC port.

Both titles activate on Steam and are available as digital downloads.

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment

Source: blackstealth92 on RedFlagDeals