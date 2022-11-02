fbpx
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is 50 percent off today at $59

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Nov 2, 20228:21 AM EDT
Echo Show 5

Amazon has once again discounted its popular Echo Show 5 smart home speaker. Both the standalone and bundle option is available for the smart speaker.

Check out the deals below:

