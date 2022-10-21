Android QPR1 Beta 3 is now available and you can download it on your Pixel 7

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available, and surprisingly, it’s also available on the Pixel 7 series.

Google’s patch notes don’t mention new features but detail bug fixes, including ones that deal with blank screens, unlock issues, full-screen video playback flickering and more.

Here are the notes:

Developer-reported and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue for some devices where the screen unlock UI was displayed over notifications and other lock-screen content. (Issue #254163754)

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Flip camera for selfie” gesture from working on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to go blank while attempting to unlock a device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using either Face Unlock or Fingerprint Unlock when the device had been idle for multiple hours.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused fullscreen video playback to flicker after enabling always-on-display features and locking the screen.

While the update notes don’t mention new features, 9to5Google has discovered that there’s a new ‘Clear calling’ menu. The menu features a switch with Google explaining that Clear calling depends on your Wi-Fi and mobile connection. The squiggle line in the media player also had a slight change recently.

You can download the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 on the Pixel 4 series through the Pixel 7 series.

Source: Android Developer blog