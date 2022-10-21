fbpx
Android QPR1 Beta 3 is now available and you can download it on your Pixel 7

You can download it on your Pixel 4, 5, 6, 7 and the A series in between

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 21, 202210:06 AM EDT
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available, and surprisingly, it’s also available on the Pixel 7 series.

Google’s patch notes don’t mention new features but detail bug fixes, including ones that deal with blank screens, unlock issues, full-screen video playback flickering and more.

Here are the notes:

Developer-reported and user-reported issues

  • Fixed an issue for some devices where the screen unlock UI was displayed over notifications and other lock-screen content. (Issue #254163754)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the “Flip camera for selfie” gesture from working on some devices.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to go blank while attempting to unlock a device.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using either Face Unlock or Fingerprint Unlock when the device had been idle for multiple hours.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused fullscreen video playback to flicker after enabling always-on-display features and locking the screen.

While the update notes don’t mention new features, 9to5Google has discovered that there’s a new ‘Clear calling’ menu. The menu features a switch with Google explaining that Clear calling depends on your Wi-Fi and mobile connection.  The squiggle line in the media player also had a slight change recently.

You can download the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 on the Pixel 4 series through the Pixel 7 series.

Source: Android Developer blog

