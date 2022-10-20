Rogers launches technology centre focusing on smart mining

Rogers and NORCAT are working together to accelerate technology use in the mining industry by entering a new five-year partnership.

NORCAT is a technology and innovation center that provides health and safety training for those working in the mining industry. In a press release, Rogers says it will establish the Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence at NORCAT’s Sudbury, Ontario, training facility.

The Centre will use Rogers 5G network through a private wireless line to deliver ultra-low latency connectivity, allowing NORCAT to develop and test various technologies, including drone mapping and industrial IoT.

“The NORCAT Underground Centre has proudly become the global destination to ‘see and touch’ all that is the future of mining technology and innovation,” Don Duval, NORCAT’s CEO, said. “Using our ‘active laboratory,’ we connect and broker relationships between emerging technology companies and global mining companies, creating an ecosystem like no other in the world.”

Rogers is also adding a new public 5G cell site, and “uplifting” an existing one, to bring 5G coverage to the training facility and several communities located in northern Sudbury.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers