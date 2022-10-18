New Apple TV 4K features A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support

Alongside its new iPad Pro (2022) and entry-level iPad (2022), Apple has revealed an updated version of its Apple TV 4K set-top box that includes a more powerful A15 Bionic processor and support for HDR10+.

Apple’s refreshed streaming device comes in a Wi-Fi-only version with 64GB of strange and a Wi-Fi + Ethernet model with Thread compatibility and 128GB of storage. Apple’s Siri remote hasn’t been altered with this refresh. Finally, Apple says that the new Apple TV 4K features a “more compact design” than its predecessor.

Though the Apple TV (2021)’s A13 chip is plenty powerful already, the tech giant claims that the A15 chip offers a 50 percent boost in performance.

Pre-orders for the Apple TV 4K (2022) are available now and the streaming device launches on Friday, November 4th. The Wi-Fi-only model costs $179 and the ethernet + Wi-Fi version costs $199.

More to come…

Image credit: Apple

