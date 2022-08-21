MobileSyrup’s back-to-school Gift Guide [2022 Edition]

With August almost coming to a close, back-to-school season is upon us, with most Canadian students resuming classes in September. Regardless of what level of education you’re studying, and whether it is still remote or in-person, MobileSyrup has packed a list full of great gear and supplies to help students get back to studying and making the most of their life.

Browse below for links to laptops, keyboards and other fun tech accessories to spice up an at-home or in-class workspace.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.