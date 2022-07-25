Google is rolling out Android 13 Beta 4.1 to Pixel users

Google is rolling out Android 13 Beta 4.1 to Pixel smartphones with some bug fixes.

This minor update addresses four concerns with the previous update:

Fixed an issue that prevented an app from enabling or disabling Bluetooth if it didn’t have the BLUETOOTH_CONNECT permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. (Issue #232107689)

permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. (Issue #232107689) Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot when connecting to certain WiFi networks. (Issue #237308339, Issue #237886229, Issue #237878437)

Fixed an issue where Meet connectivity could drop while driving.

Fixed an issue where the system could incorrectly interpret GPS data.

Beta 4 didn’t really bring anything special for consumers as it was one of the last updates before the final release of Android 13.

Via: 9to5Google